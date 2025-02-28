PM Modi welcomes European Union joining Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the European Union joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and enhancing defence and security cooperation on Defence and Security for both the regions.

The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative was started by India itself on November 2019, at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a voluntary arrangement between countries which promotes cooperation and rules-based order.

"Our growing cooperation on issues related to Defence and Security, is a symbol of our mutual trust. We will take forward our cooperation on Cyber Security, Maritime Security and Counter Terrorism."

"Both sides agree on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome the decision of the EU to join the 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative.' We will work together on Triangular Development projects for sustainable and inclusive development in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa," PM Modi said at the Joint Press conference with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Leyen also welcomed the cooperation on defence, specifically on maritime security.

"Threats are evolving, becoming more sophisticated by the day. Maritime security is just as essential. The Indian Ocean is a lifeline for global trade. Ensuring its security is vital, not just for India but for the whole world. We should also explore expanding our joint naval exercises, building on our very successful operations in the Gulf of Guinea and the Red Sea," said the Commission's President in the joint press conference.

She also expressed willingness to deepen cooperation in protecting the undersea connection cables, ensuring data connectivity between Europe and India.

"Finally, we should deepen cooperation in protecting the cables that ensure data connectivity between India and the European Union. On defence, we see avenues for cooperation. India is looking into diversifying its military supply and access to new capabilities, so is Europe. So, both India and the European Union can be partners on this topic," read the President's statement.

PM Modi had also termed the strategic partnership between both the regions as "organic and natural," adding that a Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India can be expected by the end of the year.

"We have had sincere and meaningful discussions, yesterday on various issues. We have asked our teams to work on a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and to realise it by the end of this year," PM Modi said.

PM Modi and Ursula von der Leyen held delegation level and bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi today. Leyen arrived in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit to India. (ANI)