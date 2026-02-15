PM Modi to address BJP's mega rally in Kolkata next month

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally organised by the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata next month.

Read More

Although the date of the rally is yet to be fixed, a formal announcement in the matter will be made soon after the Holi festival on March 4, said a state committee member of BJP in West Bengal.

"The Election Commission of India is also slated to announce the polling dates for the West Bengal Assembly scheduled later this year, soon after the Holi festival. The finalisation and announcement of the rally date to be attended by the Prime Minister will also happen at the same time," the state committee member said.

He also said that before the actual date of the rally, the state unit of the BJP will organise parallel 'Ratha Yatras' in multiple organisational districts in the state to make people aware of the mega rally in Kolkata.

Before the mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata next month, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will be coming to West Bengal by the end of this month.

"The Union Home Minister will be on an official programme of the Border Security Force. But during that meet, he will also be chairing an organisational meeting with the core leadership of the party in West Bengal. However, no public programme of the Union Home Minister has been scheduled this time,” the state committee member of the BJP said.

He also said that the state leadership is also working hard to complete the final list of recommendations of party candidates for the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state and forward the same to the central leadership for the latter to take a final decision in the matter.

"This time, the state unit of the party will send two separate lists for each of the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal to the party's high command. One list will have three names of preferred candidates, and the other will have three names that are not preferred at all as candidates," the state committee member said.

At the same time, he added, the state leadership this time is focusing on the recommendation of names as party candidates in a more organised manner by focusing on candidates from the grassroots levels rather than celebrities, especially from the silver-screen world.

--IANS

src/svn