PM Modi speaks to J&K L-G and CM, takes stock of Kishtwar tragedy, assures all help

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the tragedy following the cloudburst in Kishtwar. He assessed the situation and assured all necessary assistance.

"Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected," PM Modi posted on X handle.

CM Omar Abdullah said that he briefed the PM about the situation in Kishtwar. “I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government,” he wrote on X.

As many as 45 people were killed and 120 were injured in the massive cloudburst that hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, as the authorities continued the relief and rescue operations on Friday.

The massive cloudburst hit the Chashoti area of Kishtwar’s Paddar sub-division on Thursday, killing at least 45 people, including two CISF personnel and many Machail Mata pilgrims.

Officials said over 120 injured have been rescued, while the condition of 35 of the injured has been described as serious by doctors.

The officials confirmed that many people are still missing, and apprehensions are that some of the missing could be under the cloudburst debris.

The joint rescue operation was launched immediately after the cloudburst by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army and local volunteers, and the authorities have mobilised more rescuers, including two fresh teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to safeguard lives.

Over 300 soldiers have been deployed for the rescue operation by the Army.

Chashoti is the last motorable village on the road to the Machail Mata temple. A large number of people had assembled for the Machail Mata Yatra when the disaster struck. The Yatra started on July 25 and would end on September 5. The Yatra has been suspended because of the tragedy that struck the area.

Dozens of homes, six government buildings, 3 temples, cowsheds and a bridge were washed away by the cloudburst downstream.

A ‘langar’ (community kitchen) set up for the devotees has borne the brunt of the cloudburst, which led to flash floods and washed away several structures, including temporary shops and a security outpost.

Reports said the community kitchen was packed with devotees when the tragedy struck.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, said that the Yatra to the Machail Mata shrine was suspended following the tragedy as the authorities mobilised all resources for rescue operations at Chashoti.

He said teams of the NDRF were rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar. 118 RCC of BRO also rushed its men and machinery to the area and joined the operation to clear the damaged Chashoti road and raise a temporary bridge. Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh are supervising the rescue operation on the spot.

An official said that till late at night, 11 dead bodies could be identified and 67 injured were shifted to the District Hospital Kishtwar, while some serious patients were being further referred to Jammu.

Critical health infrastructure was reinforced at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Paddar, with an additional deployment of 13 doctors and 31 paramedics. Senior officers of the health department are stationed at Paddar, overseeing rescue and medical operations. District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar has been augmented with the additional deployment of General Surgeons, Orthopaedic Surgeons, and Anaesthetists from Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.

Additionally, tertiary care institutions have been put in a state of full readiness.

A team comprising specialists has been readied at Doda to manage patients being referred from DH Kishtwar. Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu is in full operational readiness with 50 dedicated disaster beds, 20 ventilator beds, and five operating theatres (OTs).

Specialist medical teams comprising Orthopaedicians, Neurosurgeons, Critical Care Anaesthetists, and Maxillo-facial consultants are on standby. The GMC Jammu Blood Bank has been augmented with 200-plus units of blood available for any exigency.

To assist in the response to the situation, PGIMER Chandigarh has dispatched a specialised team comprising Critical Care Specialists and Neurosurgeons to GMC Jammu to further enhance critical care patient care capabilities.

Immediately following the incident, a large fleet of 65 ambulances from the Health department, NHPC, Army, CRPF and 108 Emergency Service of the J&K Health and Medical Education department was deployed for rescue and patient transfer.

--IANS

sq/dpb