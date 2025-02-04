PM Modi Says President Murmu's Parliament Address Will Strengthen Viksit Bharat Resolve

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that President Droupadi Murmu's address to the two Houses of Parliament will strengthen the country's resolve for Visit Bharat and provide inspiration to the common man.

In his reply in Lok Sabha to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the President spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years.

"We are in 2025. In a way, 25 per cent of the 21st century has gone by. Only time will decide what happened after independence in the 20th century and the first 25 years of the 21st century. But if we minutely study the President's Address, it is clear that she spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years and Viksit Bharat. Her Address strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat, builds new confidence and inspires the common people," he said.

"I am very fortunate that the people of the country have given me the opportunity for the 14th time to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. So, I respectfully express gratitude to the people," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the development initiatives of the BJP-led government and efforts to improve the lives of the poor.

"Till now the poor have been given four crore houses. Those who have lived difficult lives only understand that what is the value of getting a house...The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system. Those who have these facilities cannot understand the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets," he said.

Several members participated in the debate on the motion of thanks that started on Monday. (ANI)