PM Modi meets nation’s braves at Adampur airbase, blunts Pakistani propaganda (Lead)

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the Indian Air Force’s base, Adampur (Punjab) on Tuesday, one of the biggest and most strategic centres in the country.

PM Modi’s visit to the air force station and meeting with brave jawans comes close on the heels of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. This serves two purposes - it shows a strong show of support for the Indian armed forces and sends a strong message to the neighbouring nation that its claims and boasts about downing Indian jets are nothing but hollow and full of lies.

It was this airbase that Pakistan claimed to have targeted and destroyed in its missile attack. A couple of Pakistani handles also shared a satellite image of the IAF base to spread ludicrous claims that its missiles destroyed S-400 defence missile systems as well as radar systems, inflicting damages to an extent as to render it ‘unusable’ for a year.

India has outrightly dismissed these claims as a flustered Pakistan’s brazen attempt to create a false perception and also presented facts before the media to expose its claims.

Today, with PM Modi’s visit to the airbase, the fake propaganda machinery of Pakistan stands exposed and torn apart. PM Modi met the jawans, saluted their valour and also patted their backs for teaching the enemy a lesson.

A picture of PM Modi, with S-400 systems in the backdrop, speaks a thousand words. The vivid image is enough to send across a strong message to Pakistan and the global fraternity as a whole. Not just Pakistani handles, a couple of global portals also reported on ‘heavy damages’ on the Indian side at this particular base.

Notably, it was this Russian-made S-400 defence missile system which neutralised a barrage of attacks from the enemy side. It shot down many drones, projectiles and missiles launched from across the border, leaving the Pakistani establishment distraught and nervous.

On May 10 morning, it intercepted and destroyed a Pakistani high-speed missile in the air and also following this escalation by Pakistan, the Indian Air Force launched a deadly counter-attack on multiple Pakistani airbases, including Noor Khan and decimated at least 10 to 11 air bases and other military installations.

PM Modi’s visit to the Adampur air base is high on symbolism as it debunks all claims of Pakistan on causing severe damage to the Indian airbase.

Another picture that captured attention of all was where PM Modi was seen standing against the wall with words inscribed on it, “Why Enemy Pilots Don't Sleep Well.”

