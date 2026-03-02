'PM Modi has handled similar crises before': Kumaraswamy on Gulf tensions

Mysuru, March 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the Central government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas stranded amid tensions in the Gulf region.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, he said that on several previous occasions, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had safely evacuated Indians during similar crises. He added that every possible effort is being made to bring everyone back safely this time as well, and that the Prime Minister has already initiated action in this regard.

He further stated that he had personally contacted Kannadigas stranded in various countries, including Dubai, where tensions have escalated. According to him, all of them are safe and will return without harm, and he urged people not to entertain doubts or panic.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who is also the Member of Parliament from Mandya, also urged the Karnataka government to immediately withdraw its decision to include several villages -- Gejjalagere, Goravanahalli, Chamanahalli and Somanahalli -- within the limits of the Maddur Town Municipal Council, stating that the move was taken against the wishes of local residents.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Union Minister said he had learnt that the decision to merge these gram panchayats with the Maddur Town Municipal Council was taken during a Cabinet meeting without adequately considering public opinion. He urged the state government not to act against the will of the people and requested the Chief Minister to intervene and halt the decision.

In the letter, Kumaraswamy stated that villagers, panchayat members and farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram, among others, had submitted representations opposing the move. He noted that they have been staging an indefinite protest for the past 70 days and that he had personally visited the protest site and heard their grievances. He also attached a copy of the representation submitted to him by Sunanda Jayaram.

He emphasised that under no circumstances should these villages be brought within the limits of the Maddur Town Municipal Council and said there has been a unanimous demand to immediately withdraw what he described as an anti-people decision. He added that respecting the wishes of local residents would be appropriate.

The Union Minister pointed out that all the villages concerned are agriculture-dependent, with more than 2,000 acres of irrigated land. Farmers cultivate paddy, sugarcane, flowers, vegetables and other crops extensively. Many residents are also engaged in dairy farming and animal husbandry. He further noted that the Mandya District Milk Producers’ Union (Manmul) operates in Gejjalagere village.

He brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that government hospitals, educational institutions and other infrastructure facilities are already available to residents in these villages.

He further alleged that the decision to merge the villages into the Maddur Town Municipal Council was taken without prior notice, without consulting farmers and residents, and without convening a Gram Sabha. Locals have claimed that the decision was taken unilaterally by certain Gram Panchayat presidents and a few members, allegedly ignoring the majority and violating provisions of the Gram Panchayat Act.

He added that villagers, farmers and members of the public have filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Karnataka High Court challenging the decision.

