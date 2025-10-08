PM Modi has a habit of talking about history: Opposition responds to 26/11 remarks

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government of not striking Pakistan following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to pressure from a foreign country, the Opposition on Wednesday questioned BJP-led government’s own ceasefire decisions. Several leaders said the Prime Minister has a habit of selectively invoking history.

Speaking to IANS, Tejashwi Yadav, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, said, “We had high hopes that the Indian Army would move to reclaim PoK, but why did the Prime Minister suddenly declare a ceasefire? This pain is not just ours — it belongs to every Indian. Why did the ceasefire happen at the behest of the US President Donald Trump, and not his own? That one post disappointed every Indian. The hopes we had in the Prime Minister were shattered.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey also criticised the Prime Minister’s comments, saying, “PM Modi has a habit of talking about history — from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh — but he never talks about his own 11 years in power. Did the 'Acche Din' really come? Were two crore jobs created every year? Has the rupee strengthened against the dollar? He won’t talk about that. The armed forces were ready to take back PoK, but after one tweet from Donald Trump, a ceasefire was declared. Don’t just talk about 2008 — talk about 2025.”

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, “I think PM Modi should learn his history. In 1971, under Congress leadership and Indira Gandhi, not only did we enter Pakistan, but we changed the geography of the region. That’s history. It seems PM Modi has forgotten this.”

However, BJP leader Nitin Nabin defended the Prime Minister’s remarks and actions.

“Whatever PM Modi says, he delivers. There was a time when Prime Ministers remained silent even after our soldiers were beheaded. But now, action speaks louder than words. PM Modi has given a strong response through surgical strikes, whether it was Balakot or Operation Sindoor. The people of India are proud of PM Modi and the armed forces.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress while inaugurating Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. He accused the Congress government of showing “weakness” in its response to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and said political decisions at the time were influenced by pressure from a foreign country.

“Mumbai is not only the economic capital but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. That is why terrorists attacked it in 2008. But the Congress government at the time sent a message of weakness,” PM Modi said.

Referring to a recent interview given by a former Congress Home Minister, PM Modi added, “A senior Congress leader recently revealed that after the Mumbai attacks, our security forces were ready to strike Pakistan. But due to pressure from another country, the Congress government stopped them.”

--IANS

jk/dan