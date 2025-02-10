PM Modi Embarks on 4-Day Visit to France and US for Key Talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed from the national capital for a four-day trip to France and the United States, where he will engage in talks with President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump.

At the invitation of President Macron, PM Narendra Modi will be in France from February 10-12, where he will be co-chairing the AI Action Summit.

President Macron and PM Narendra Modi will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good.

From France, he will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

After his arrival in Paris on Monday evening, he will attend a dinner that is being hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and heads of State.

The dinner is also likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said recently at a special media briefing that PM Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron on February 11.

After the AI summit, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum.

PM Modi will travel to Marseille on the evening of February 11. The French president will also host a dinner in honour of PM Modi.

On February 12, the two leaders will visit the war cemetery and there they will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers in World War 1.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille and will pay a visit to Kadash which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor.

After concluding the France visit he will depart for the US to meet with President Donald Trump and interact with senior leaders of the US administration.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Previously, PM Modi visited the USA in June 2017 and hosted President Trump for a state visit to India in February 2020.

The two leaders have also spoken on the phone twice since November 2024 (on November 6, 2024 and January 27, 2025). (ANI)