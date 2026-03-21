PM Modi cradles little Omy, melts hearts across social media​

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) One particularly adorable moment captured PM Modi affectionately holding little Omy in his arms, melting hearts online. ​

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On a heartwarming Saturday morning in New Delhi, Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishnakumar, along with his entire family, had a memorable personal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. ​

The encounter, filled with warmth and genuine interaction, quickly went viral as family members shared touching photos and emotional posts on social media. Krishnakumar's daughters—Ahaana, Diya (also known as Ozy), Ishaana, and Hansika—are popular influencers and content creators, with Ahaana also active in the film industry. ​

The family, including Krishnakumar's wife, Sindhu Krishna (an entrepreneur), Diya's husband, Ashwin, and their young son, Omy, posed for pictures with the Prime Minister. ​

Ahaana Krishna posted a heartfelt message: “A deeply inspiring morning with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I was in absolute awe seeing a man of his stature welcome us with so much warmth and personal connection. From patiently listening to our many questions to engaging in simple, genuine conversation, there was a moment when we almost forgot we were in the presence of one of the world’s most influential leaders. It was a beautiful reminder that simplicity and greatness can, indeed, go hand in hand. This morning will remain deeply special.” ​

Diya shared an emotional note alongside a photo of PM Modi cradling her son: “Biggest fan moment. Still waiting for someone to wake me up from an hour well spent with our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today. My family and I will never forget it. Thanks to Achan (father) for making this happen. Narendra Modi Ji, always your big fan.” ​

Krishnakumar himself described the bond as “divine,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with the leader respected worldwide. ​

He prayed for PM Modi's long life and health, calling him a true “Karma Yogi.” ​

The Krishnakumar family is well-known in Kerala for their strong social media presence and active engagement. ​

Krishnakumar, who contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket, has built a reputation bridging cinema and politics. ​

This intimate family meet—not part of a large event but a personal one—highlighted PM Modi's approachable side. ​

Photos of the Prime Minister playfully pampering Omy and chatting casually with the family drew widespread praise. ​

For the Krishnakumars, it was a dream come true, a cherished memory blending admiration, pride, and family joy.

​--IANS

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