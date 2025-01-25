PM Modi Calls Indonesia Key Partner in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific During State Visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Indonesia as an "important partner" for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. PM Modi expressed commitment of India and Indonesia to ensure peace, security, progress and rule-based order.

In his remarks following meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Indonesia is an important partner for us in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. Both countries are committed to ensure peace, security, progress and rule-based order in this region. We both agree that freedom of navigation should be ensured according to international laws."

"Our Act East Policy emphasizes ASEAN unity and centrality. We have been working together in forums like G20, ASEAN, Indian Ocean Rim Association. Now, we welcome Indonesia's BRICS membership. We will work in cooperation and coordination on the interests and priorities of the countries of the Global South on these forums," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, "Indonesia was the chief guest country on India's first Republic Day and it is a matter of great pride for us that as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, Indonesia is once again part of this historic occasion. I welcome President Prabowo Subianto to India."

Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2018, the Prime Minister said, "During my visit to Indonesia in 2018, we took our partnership forward in the form of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, there was a comprehensive discussion with President Prabowo on various aspects of mutual cooperation. To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chain."

"We have also emphasized on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalization. The agreement signed today in maritime safety and security will further strengthen our cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue and capacity building," he added.

Noting that the bilateral trade has picked up speed in past few years, PM Modi said, "In the last few years, our bilateral trade has grown rapidly. Last year, it crossed the USD 30 billion mark. To further this, we've discussed diversifying market access and trade basket. "

PM Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for us that you are the Chief Guest on Republic Day. We are all looking forward to seeing the marching contingent of Indonesia for the first time in this ceremony. I once again extend a hearty welcome to you and your delegation to India."

PM Narendra Modi said, "We (India-Indonesia) have decided to further strengthen cooperation in areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Digital Public Infrastructure. India is sharing knowledge related to health and food security, like mid-day meal scheme and public distribution system with Indonesia. We have also decided to work together in sectors of energy, critical minerals, science and technology, space and STEM education."

"Disaster management authorities from both nations will participate in joint exercises. The relations between India and Indonesia are thousands of years old. The Ramayan and Mahabharata inspired sagas and 'Bali Jatra' are living proof of the continuing cultural and historical ties between our people. I am happy that after the Borobudur Buddhist temple in Indonesia, now we will also contribute to the conservation of the Prambanan Hindu temple. The year 2025 will be celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism which will help in the cultural exchange and boost tourism between India and Indonesia," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and shook hands before proceeding for meeting.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitors book. Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita.

Prabowo Subianto received ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

According to MEA's earlier press release, India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and vision of the Indo-Pacific.

The State Visit of Indonesia's President will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)