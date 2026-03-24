Pinarayi Vijayan is a compromised Chief Minister, says K.C. Venugopal

Alappuzha, March 24 (IANS) Congress General Secretary, Organisation, and Alappuzha MP K. C. Venugopal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a covert political understanding between the CPI-M and the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, and describing him as a "compromised Chief Minister".

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Kerala goes to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 new legislators.

Addressing the media, Venugopal claimed that a close examination of candidate lists put out by the CPI-M and the BJP reveals a "clear undercurrent" of mutual accommodation.

According to him, both parties have strategically fielded candidates in a manner that could benefit each other in select constituencies.

"This is not new. We had flagged this earlier as well. In several seats, the CPI-M has left openings for the BJP, while the BJP has reciprocated in constituencies favourable to the Left," he said, terming it a "deal driven by selfish political interests at the cost of their own cadres".

He further alleged that Vijayan’s stance towards the Centre reflects political vulnerability.

"He is unable to speak up before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is functioning under the fear of central agencies like the ED. That is why he avoids confrontation with the Centre on key issues," Venugopal claimed, adding that the CPI-M's leadership has resorted to "unethical adjustments" after sensing electoral setbacks.

The Congress leader also took exception to Vijayan’s recent controversial remarks at a public meeting, saying they indicated a “loss of balance” as defeat looms.

"The question raised at the convention was a routine one from a party worker. As political leaders, we face questions all the time. We don’t ask people to go home and seek answers,” he said, in a veiled reference to the Chief Minister’s response during a recent interaction.

Venugopal criticised the CPI-M leadership for attempting to justify the use of derogatory language in political discourse, including remarks directed at senior former CPI-M leader G. Sudhakaran, who is contesting the Ambalapuzha constituency with the support of the Congress-led UDF.

"No one, including the Chief Minister, is above standards of public conduct. As the head of the government, he is expected to set an example," he said.

Projecting confidence in the UDF’s prospects, Venugopal said Alappuzha district would witness a "significant shift" in electoral outcomes.

"The results will clearly reflect the mood on the ground. The UDF is poised to win more seats than expected," he asserted, signalling a strong challenge to the ruling Left in its traditional strongholds.

--IANS

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