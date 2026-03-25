PIL filed in High Court against Punjab Police’s Rs 80 FIR download fee

Chandigarh/New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the imposition of a service charge for downloading First Information Reports (FIRs) from the Punjab Police’s PP Saanjh Portal.

Read More

The plea, filed by advocates Abhishek Malhotra and Vasu Ranjan Shandilya, contended that the Punjab government’s decision to levy a fee of Rs 80 for downloading FIRs is “illegal, ultra vires and violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution of India”.

According to the petition, the impugned charge is “in blatant violation of Section 173(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which mandates that a copy shall be given forthwith, free of cost, to the informant or the victim”.

The plea further relies on the Supreme Court’s judgment in Youth Bar Association of India v. Union of India, which directed that FIRs be uploaded online within 24 hours to ensure free and transparent access.

According to the petitioners, the cause of action arose on March 24, 2026, when they attempted to download an FIR from the PP Saanjh Portal and were “compelled to pay an illegal ‘service charge’ of Rs 80”.

The plea further alleged that the policy “monetises a fundamental and statutory right to access justice” and creates barriers, particularly for economically weaker sections of society.

“The policy frustrates transparency, Digital India mandate, and Article 21 rights, acting as a barrier to justice, especially for the poor,” the petition said.

The petitioners, who are practising advocates and social activists, submitted that they have approached the P&H High Court “purely in public interest to protect the statutory and constitutional rights of lakhs of citizens”.

They also highlighted that despite sending a detailed representation to the authorities on March 24 seeking withdrawal of the fee, “no response has been received”, compelling them to move the High Court.

Seeking multiple reliefs, the PIL has prayed for quashing of the impugned notification imposing the service charge, restoration of free digital access to FIRs and Daily Diary Reports (DDRs), and strict compliance with statutory provisions and Supreme Court directions.

The plea also sought a direction to refund the amount “illegally charged” along with interest, and an interim stay on the operation of the impugned policy, pending final adjudication.

--IANS

pds/uk