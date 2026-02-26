Patna HC rejects bail plea of former Danapur MLA Ritlal Yadav

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) The Patna High Court has rejected the regular bail application of former Danapur MLA and alleged strongman Ritlal Yadav, alias Ritlal Rai, in a case involving serious criminal charges.

A single bench headed by Justice Satyavrat Verma observed that granting bail was not appropriate in view of the gravity of the allegations and the applicant’s extensive criminal antecedents.

The case pertains to Khagaul Police Station Case No. 171/2025, in which Ritlal Yadav faces allegations of extortion, illegal occupation of private and government land, use of criminal force, and operating an organised criminal gang.

During the hearing, the prosecution argued that Ritlal Yadav’s influence has created an atmosphere of fear in the region and that his release could hamper the investigation and undermine the judicial process.

Senior advocate Rajendra Narayan, appearing for the former MLA, argued in favour of granting bail, citing legal grounds and seeking relief for his client.

However, the state government strongly opposed the plea. Advocate Ajay Mishra, representing the state, informed the court that nearly 40 criminal cases are pending against Ritlal Yadav across various police stations.

The court took note of the police diary and observed that such a large number of pending cases significantly weakens the case for granting bail.

The bench further observed that allowing an individual with such an extensive criminal record to remain at large could pose a serious threat to public order and safety.

Ritlal Yadav has been lodged in jail since June 13, 2025, in connection with the case and remains in judicial custody.

With the rejection of his bail plea, he will continue to remain in custody unless granted relief by a higher court.

The High Court’s order comes in the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings related to allegations of extortion, illegal land occupation, and organised criminal activities.

Following the rejection of bail by the Patna High Court, Ritlal Yadav now has the legal option of approaching the Supreme Court for relief in accordance with due process.

--IANS

ajk/pgh