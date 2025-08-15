Pakistan’s sleep is still disturbed; the scale of destruction was immense: PM Modi on Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Operation Sindoor has disturbed Pakistan’s sleep, and the devastation there was so massive that new revelations are emerging every day.

He said this during his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, adding that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and if the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply.

“India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail. If the enemy dares to commit any more misadventure, the Indian Armed Forces will give them a befitting reply. India has decided that blood and water will not flow together,” he said.

He said that this August 15 has a special significance. “Today, I got the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Our brave, valiant soldiers have given the enemies a punishment beyond their imagination.”

PM Modi said that the Armed Forces were given a free hand, and they produced remarkable results.

“We gave our Armed Forces a free hand, allowing them to strategise, set the target, and decide the timing. Our forces set a precedent unseen for many decades. They attacked hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory and turned terrorist headquarters to dust," he said.

“Pakistan's sleep is still disturbed. The devastation in Pakistan has been so massive that new revelations are emerging every day, and new information is coming to light,” he said.

“I am proud that today, I got the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor from the Red Fort. Our brave soldiers gave the enemies a fitting reply, beyond their imagination. Every Indian was angered by the horrors perpetrated by terrorists in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that very anger,” the PM said.

PM Modi said that India has been bearing the pain of terrorism for many decades. “We have now set a new normal. Terrorists and those who shelter them will not be seen separately. They are an equal danger to humanity with no difference,” the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. He said this great festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions.

“This festival of freedom is a moment of pride in collective achievements. Every heart is filled with enthusiasm. The nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity, he said in his much-awaited address.

--IANS

dpb/