Owaisi disapproves use of abusive language against PM Modi

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday disapproved the abusive language allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Reacting to a viral video of the abusive language used by a man during the INDIA bloc’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, the Hyderabad MP termed it inappropriate and called for maintaining decency in the political discourse.

Owaisi said that decent words should be used while criticising anyone. Emphasising the importance of criticism in a democracy, he warned against crossing the line of decency.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said that while one can oppose, criticise, and condemn, crossing the limits of decency would be wrong. He told media persons that while one can criticise the Prime Minister as much as he wants, it should be within the limits of decency, as crossing the limits will make the debate vulgar.

Darbhanga Police arrested the man for objectionable comments against Prime Minister Modi. Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja is a resident of Bhapura village in Singhwara. He was one of those who used alleged derogatory words for the Prime Minister from the stage of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The Congress party has distanced itself from the incident. Its leader, Rashid Alvi, said that the party does not approve of such language and condemned the act.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for what he called imposing his three-children theory.

Reacting strongly to Bhagwat’s ‘Hum Do, Humaare Teen’ slogan, the MP slammed him for what he called interfering in people’s lives.

He said the RSS, since its inception, has been spreading the false notion that the growing Muslim population will overtake the Hindu population. He alleged that the Prime Minister

Modi, in his speech in the Parliament last year, blamed the Muslim community for the rise in population.

Owaisi said that this false notion was made despite the fact that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of Muslims declined. He pointed out that the rate of decline of TFR among Muslims is higher than in any other community.

On the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis, the AIMIM chief asked if Prime Minister Modi raised the issue even once when the deposed leader was removed by a popular revolution of Bangladeshis?

He wanted to know why PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not suspend any BSF officers for allowing Bangladeshis to enter India. Terming this a failure of the Modi government, he demanded that the government reveal what percentage of Bangladeshis entered India from 2014 to 2024.

--IANS

ms/uk