Owaisi criticises Centre’s ‘advisory’ for vigil on pro-Iran radical preachers

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Centre for its ‘advisory’ to states to keep an eye on pro-Iran radical preachers in the wake of Israel-US attacks on Iran.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the ‘advisory’ exposes Modi government’s double standards. He asked why no advisory was issued to counter anti-Muslim hate speeches.

Owaisi took to ‘X’ on Tuesday to criticise the advisory reportedly issued by the Union Home Ministry to states.

“There is a baba who has violated his bail conditions repeatedly & incited genocide against Muslims. The Central govt itself funded a conference that called for the overthrow of India’s constitution. The number of anti-Indian Muslim hate speeches specifically referencing Israel’s Gaza genocide increased since 2023,” posted.

“No advisory has ever been issued to counter anti-Muslim hate speech. In those cases, the Centre says that law and order is a state subject,” the MP added.

The Union Home Ministry, in a letter circulated to all states and union territories on February 28, asked them to monitor inflammatory speeches by pro-Iran radical preachers that may result in violence.

The states and UTs have been asked to keep vigil on social media activities of extremists and global terror group handles.

The Union Home Ministry advised the states to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise. It also asked them to heighten vigilance, as global events might have a domestic ripple effect through rhetorical statements.

Several states witnessed huge protests on Sunday and Monday to condemn the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in the US-Israel attacks on Saturday.

Protests were also held in Hyderabad to express outrage and grief over the death of Khamenei.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has already condemned the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, with Owaisi terming it "illegal and immoral".

AIMIM MLAs and MLCs also participated in the protests held in Hyderabad.

--IANS

ms/dpb