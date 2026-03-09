Oppn frustrated over granting Rs 1,000 month to women: Punjab CM ​

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the Opposition's frustration over the announcement of Rs 1,000 per month for women clearly reflected their fear of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returning to power in Punjab in 2027. ​

Addressing the legislative Assembly here, CM Mann said while parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress repeatedly betrayed the public by ignoring their election promises, the government has treated its manifesto as a sacred commitment and fulfilled every guarantee for the common people within just four years. ​

Highlighting the transformative impact of initiatives such as the Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna, free electricity, free bus travel, free treatment with Rs 10 lakh health insurance, transparent recruitment of 63,943 youth and major investments in infrastructure and industry, CM Mann said Punjab is firmly moving ahead on the path of development and the pace of progress will only accelerate in the coming years. ​

Concluding the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, moved by Talwandi Sabo legislator Baljinder Kaur, CM Mann said there was a time when no one even read election manifestos because traditional parties released them merely as a formality a few days before elections. ​

“Traditional parties used to talk about religion and caste in their manifestos, but AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal made a historic initiative by including quality health and education for the common people in the manifesto,” he said. ​

Referring to the government's four-year tenure, he said he was grateful to God for granting him the strength to serve Punjab and its people. ​

Highlighting the government’s achievements, CM Mann said the initiatives have transformed people's lives. ​

--IANS

vg/dan