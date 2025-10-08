Op Sindoor proved power of teamwork and precision: IAF Chief AP Singh

Hindon, Oct 8 (IANS) Indian Air Force Chief A.P. Singh on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor stands as a moment of immense pride for the nation and exemplifies how victory is achieved through effective teamwork, synergy, and coordination among the defence forces.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary force under British India. Since then, it has evolved into one of the most formidable and technologically advanced air powers in the world, with its primary mission being to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts.

The 93rd Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, where the bravery and dedication of the men and women in uniform were honoured. This year's celebration carried a special tribute to Operation Sindoor, which marked a defining milestone in the IAF's glorious legacy.

Addressing air warriors and their families on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh said, "On the 93rd anniversary of the Air Force, it is an honour for me to stand here as the Chief of Air Staff. With this appointment, I feel deeply humbled but immensely proud of our legacy -- a journey that began with the rattle of single-engine Wapiti aircraft and has reached the thunderous roars of the modern Air Force. The rise to becoming the fourth-largest Air Force in the world has been extraordinary."

Expressing pride in the force's global standing, he said, "I feel proud that today, I am part of an Air Force that ranks among the top air forces in the world when it comes to technology and capability. This is a force that has always risen to protect the nation, where every air warrior is ready to lay down his life for the country."

Highlighting the IAF's remarkable history, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, "In 1947, we safeguarded Kashmir. In 1965, we struck from the skies. In 1971, we contributed to the creation of a new country. In 1999, we displayed courage in Kargil. In 2019, we eliminated terrorists in Balakot. And this year, we achieved victory over the enemy in Operation Sindoor in just four days. The Indian Air Force has demonstrated capability and valour in every era, upholding the nation's glory."

Calling the IAF's performance in Operation Sindoor a matter of "professional pride", he said, "We have shown the world how air power can be effectively employed to shape military outcomes within a matter of days. India's bold and precise strikes have reinstated the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness."

The Air Chief Marshal praised India's indigenous defence systems and integrated weaponry, which played a critical role in Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor is a shining example of what can be achieved through meticulous planning, disciplined training, and determined execution," he said.

He also lauded the Indian Air Force's contribution to humanitarian missions and disaster relief operations, both in India and abroad.

During 'Operation Sindhu', he said, "The IAF swiftly evacuated Indian citizens from conflict-hit zones. The force has also responded to international crises by airlifting relief materials and personnel to nations such as Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Kenya. The compassion, speed, and reliability with which the IAF delivered hope, even under hazardous conditions, reflect the highest ideals of service before self."

Emphasising the importance of unity within the force, Air Chief Marshal Singh urged, "Every air warrior should ensure they are not the weak link in the chain. Our Air Force functions as a cohesive team that transcends branches, trades, and units. No challenge is too big when we stand united. This year's theme, 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena -- Achook, Abhedya, aur Sateek', reflects our resolve to never fail in service to the nation, to guard the skies, and to maintain precision in every operation."

He said that Operation Sindoor was a perfect representation of this year's theme, reinforcing that victory is achieved through teamwork, synergy, and interoperability among the armed services.

He also emphasised that the IAF must remain prepared for future challenges and continue to be "honest, rigorous, and relevant to the evolving global landscape".

The Air Force Chief expressed his gratitude to the veterans and paid homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us all air warriors dedicate ourselves to serving our country, take this Air Force to greater heights together, and remain steadfast in our ideals of Nav Sparsham Deeptam. Jai Hind," he concluded.

