One killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Dec 9 (IANS) One passenger was killed, and eight others sustained serious injuries after a speeding bus and a three-wheeler collided head-on in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred near Kanchanpur Dhanushi village under Lalganj police station limits.

According to an official, the bus was en route to Hajipur from Lalganj, while the three-wheeler was headed from Hajipur towards Lalganj.

"The impact was so severe that the three-wheeler was completely mangled. All nine passengers on board sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Sadar Hospital in Hajipur, where one of them succumbed during treatment," an official said.

Following the accident, the Vaishali SP and District Magistrate visited the hospital and instructed the medical staff to prioritise treatment for the injured.

According to the officials, both vehicles were speeding, and visibility on the road was low at the time of the crash.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Police are recording statements of the injured passengers to inform their families.

An FIR has been registered against the bus driver. The accused has been arrested, and the vehicle seized, police said.

The tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns about road safety and traffic management in Bihar.

On December 7, a road tragedy shocked Patna when an out-of-control car ran over six pedestrians in the upscale Gola Road locality under the jurisdiction of the Danapur police station area.

Sixty-year-old Chansi Rai succumbed to his injuries, while five others were critically injured and admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The incident occurred near Jhakri Mahadev Temple on Gola Road, and disturbing CCTV visuals have now emerged.

The video showed three young men standing at the roadside with a dog nearby. Suddenly, a speeding car ran over the dog and then hit four people in one sweep.

Bystanders tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver moved ahead, crushing two other people to death.

