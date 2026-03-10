Number of phases in Bengal polls will depend on ground-level law & order preparedness: CEC

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) will take the final decision on the number of phases in West Bengal Assembly polls, depending on the ground-level law and order preparedness in the state.

"The ECI's full bench reviewed the law and order situation in West Bengal for the last two days. All the stakeholders have assured the ECI that the polling will be peaceful, fright-free, and violence-free. The final decision on the number of phases that the poll will be conducted will depend on the ground-level law and order preparedness in the state," Kumar said.

He also said that ECI's full bench during its review visit to West Bengal during the last two days had instructed the state administration operators to enforce the rule of law strictly and operate without fear or favour.

"Non-partisan conduct of the officers is necessary, and this we have made very clear during our interactions with the different levels of officers during the last two days," the CEC said.

He said that the ECI had zero tolerance for poll-related violence, be it before the polls, during the polls, or after the polls.

"The Commission had decided to act in this matter very strongly and take strong action against anyone involved in the matter," the CEC said.

Answering to the queries of the allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has created inconvenience for the voters, the CEC said that SIR was a national practice that is carried out after a specific period in all states.

"The exercise had been carried out in a fair manner with active participation of officers at all levels. The ongoing judicial adjudication of the voters identified under the logical discrepancy category is taking place as per the instructions of the Supreme Court and under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court," the CEC added.

He also said that the main aim of the SIR had been that not a single genuine voter would be excluded and not a single bogus voter would remain included.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that there will be 100 per cent webcasting in all the polling booths.

