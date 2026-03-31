Now, police assistance in six minutes in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Sangrur, March 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday announced that the state would now deliver police assistance within just six minutes, on par with developed regions such as the US and Europe, as he flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) in Sangrur to significantly strengthen on-ground policing across the state.

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The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and deployed across all 28 police districts under Dial 112, are set to ensure immediate response to distress calls, marking a major leap in rapid, technology-driven law enforcement.

Backed by Rs 327.70 crore investment in police vehicles over four years, the Chief Minister highlighted that modernisation of the force has not only strengthened law and order but also tightened the grip on drug traffickers, while improved security continues to boost investor confidence, reflected in major investments like Tata Steel’s second-largest plant in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering here, CM Mann gave a call to the people, stating, “Social boycott of those involved in the heinous crime of drug trade is necessary as a final blow to eradicate this menace completely from Punjab.” He asserted that those who have ruined generations deserve no leniency, adding, “Such elements must be taught a lesson, and social boycott will act as a catalyst in freeing Punjab from drugs.”

Highlighting the government’s firm action, he said, “The Punjab government has already tightened the noose against drug trade, and the conviction rate in such cases has reached 87 per cent, which is far higher than any other state.” “Yudh Nashean Virudh has been the biggest-ever crackdown on the drug network in Punjab, breaking the backbone of this illegal trade by snapping supply chains and putting big fish behind bars.”

Emphasising a mass-based approach, the Chief Minister said, “A comprehensive and multipronged strategy has been formulated to transform this crusade into a people’s movement with proactive public support.”

He noted that, unlike previous governments, the AAP government has ensured strict action instead of allowing smugglers to flourish, adding, “Our fight is to protect Punjab’s young generation, and it will continue relentlessly without pause.”

Challenging ‘drug terrorism’, CM Mann said, “Punjab Police is actively combating cross-border drug smuggling and ensuring citizens’ safety while strongly countering hostile forces.” He further highlighted administrative reforms, stating, “For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to SHOs at the ground level instead of only senior officers.”

Linking law and order to economic confidence, he said, “The best parameter to judge law and order is the investment coming into a state, and the fact that Tata Steel has established its second-largest plant in Punjab reflects this confidence.”

--IANS

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