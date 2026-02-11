Notorious criminal arrested after encounter with police in Patna

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) An encounter between the Bihar Police Special Task Force (STF) and a notorious criminal took place early Wednesday morning in the Alamganj police station area of Patna City.

Read More

The operation was jointly carried out by Patna Police and the STF.

The injured criminal has been identified as Rajiv Kumar alias Surya Don, a resident of the Khajekala police station area.

He was shot in the leg during the encounter and was immediately admitted to a city hospital for treatment.

According to City SP (East) Parichay Kumar, Rajiv Kumar has more than two dozen criminal cases registered against him, including serious offences.

SP Kumar said that police received specific information on Wednesday morning that Rajiv Kumar was heading towards the Gaighat area to extort money.

Acting on the tip-off, Patna Police, with support from the STF, reached the area and laid a siege near the Gaighat bridge.

“As soon as the police team tried to arrest him, the accused opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which he was shot in the leg,” the City SP said. Rajiv fell to the ground after being hit and was subsequently apprehended.

Police recovered one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one spent bullet shell from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and verify his involvement in other criminal cases.

The encounter created panic in the surrounding area for some time. However, police officials appealed to residents to remain calm. Security has been tightened, and an intensive search operation has been launched in nearby localities. Patna Police were making efforts to identify and arrest the members of his gang.

Police officials said the action was part of the ongoing ‘Operation Langda’, under which armed criminals involved in murder, robbery, extortion, and Arms Act cases are being targeted.

During such operations, police fire only in self-defence when criminals open fire to evade arrest.

--IANS

ajk/dpb