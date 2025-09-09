Not months, but years required to complete SIR process: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, once again made her stand clear that the special intensive revision (SIR) proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) could not be completed in haste, as the commission had been allegedly trying to do.

"It will take at least three to four years to complete the special intensive revision. The entire process could not be completed within a period of just three to four months, which the commission had been allegedly trying to do," the Chief Minister told media persons at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for north Bengal to attend a number of administrative programmes during the next few days of the week.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Banerjee welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on Monday, observing that the AADHAR cards could be accepted as documentary identity evidence in case of the special intensive revision for Bihar, which is going for polls this year.

"AADHAR card is a genuine identity now. Those who do not have AADHAR cards as yet will arrange for them soon. I think EPIC cards should also be considered as documentary identity evidence in case of the special intensive revision," the Chief Minister said.

However, despite being repeatedly questioned, CM Banerjee refused to make a single comment on the current political violence and tension going on in neighbouring Nepal.

"I love my neighbouring country of Nepal. But I cannot comment on the current situation there right at this moment. I can only do so if the Indian government says something about it," she said.

She reminded that even during the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh last year, she refrained from making any comment on the issue unless the Union government made any comment on that issue.

"So far, the Union government has not issued a statement regarding the situation in Nepal," the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

src/khz