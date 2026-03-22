Northeast film festival concludes in Imphal with focus on culture, storytelling

Imphal, March 22 (IANS) The two-day 3rd North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2026 concluded in Imphal on Sunday with the screening of nine films, highlighting the region’s cultural diversity through cinema.

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The festival was organised to showcase the traditional cultures of various communities in Northeast India through the cinematic medium, officials said.

The event was jointly hosted by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manipur, the All Manipur Film Producers Association, and THOUNA, with support from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Tourism Department Secretary Hungyo Worshang lauded the organisers for successfully hosting the event despite challenges, including financial constraints.

He noted that Manipur currently lacks adequate funding for film awards and recognition platforms and said efforts would be made to propose financial provisions for such initiatives in the future.

Worshang stressed the importance of organising film festivals in the state, saying such platforms provide exposure to the diverse cultures and heritage of the Northeastern region. He also underlined the need for realistic and humane portrayals of societal issues, particularly during Manipur’s transition towards peace.

Urging members of the film fraternity to work collectively, the IAS officer said cinema plays an important role in expressing the emotions of different communities while promoting peace, unity, and social harmony. He also expressed hope that the festival would be expanded on a larger scale in the coming years.

In the awards segment, the Best Feature Film honour went to “Collage,” produced by Sumitra Hazarika and directed by Amar Deep Gogoi. The Best Non-Feature Film award was given to “Toy Gun,” produced by Khumanllambam Omeshwori and directed by Thingnam Parshuram.

Monjul Baruah won Best Director for “Romantic Affairs,” while Pradip Daimary was named Best Cinematographer for “Ha Lyngkha Bneng".

Sanjib Gogoi received the Best Editor award for “Noi Kotha,” and Debajit Gayan was recognised as Best Sound Designer for “KangboAloti".

The Best Screenwriter award was conferred on Doren Naorem for “The Check Post.” The Jury Special Award went to “Phouoibee,” produced by Suraj Khongbantabam and directed by Rakesh Moirangthem, while “Laininghal Naoria Phullo,” produced by Sanatombi Heigrujam and directed by Rajen Leishangthem, received a Special Mention.

The festival aimed to encourage films with aesthetic and technical excellence and strong social relevance, while promoting a deeper understanding of Northeast India’s cultural diversity and strengthening unity through cinema.

--IANS

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