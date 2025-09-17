No third-party intervention in India-Pakistan ceasefire: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clarified that the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistan was not due to any third-party intervention and reiterated that Operation Sindoor has only been paused.

He said that the Operation Sindoor was stopped when Pakistan repeatedly requested a ceasefire. “It’s the pause and not the end,” he said and warned that in case of any terrorist attack in future, Operation Sindoor will resume.

He was speaking at the 78th Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh cited the statement of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that India rejected a third-party role to end the conflict. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that it’s a bilateral issue and no third party can intervene.

Referring to the losses suffered by terrorists due to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said the Jaish-e-Mohammad commander admitted that the family of dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar was torn into pieces in the attack on Bahawalpur.

Stating that India has grown stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said no power can dare to challenge India.

“During the last 11 years, India under the leadership of Modiji repeatedly proved to the world that our patience is our strength and our patience should not be seen as a weakness,” he said.

“Be it the 2016 Surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strike, or Operation Sindoor of 2025 -- India has proven that for those who do not understand the language of dialogue, peace, and goodwill, we know how to respond to them in the language they understand,” he said.

The Defence Minister recalled that India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had made it clear that the issue of states is an internal matter and no foreign intervention will be tolerated. The India of those times was newly independent, it was recovering from the pain of partition, and it had fewer resources, but it still did not allow any power to interfere in any internal matter

“When today’s India has completely changed and it’s on the way to becoming the third biggest economy, how can any country think that it can dictate terms to India. Operation Sindoor is the biggest proof. Our alert force made the enemy surrender,” he said.

Making it clear that today’s India can’t be dictated by anyone, he remarked that India writes its own script.

Rajnath Singh drew a parallel between Sardar Patel’s action to make the Nizam of Hyderabad State surrender and join the Indian Union and India’s response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks.

He stated that the atrocities committed by Razakars in the then Hyderabad State were like the Pahalgam incident, where terrorists killed people after asking their religion.

“The terrorist attack that happened in Pahalgam was also a strike on India's social harmony, like that of the Razakars. Like in 1948 when the conspiracy of Razakars was foiled by Sardar Patel’s steely resolve, today Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its agents failed,” he said.

He recalled that under the leadership of Sardar Patel, India launched Operation Polo, and September 17 is the anniversary of the victory of that operation. September 17 is not just a date or a mere day, but it is also a symbol of the fact that every enemy of India's integrity and unity will only face defeat,” he said.

“Sardar Patel brought the arrogant Nizam, his cunning advisors, and his bloodthirsty Razakar army to their knees. After the defeat, the Nizam had to accede to India, sever ties with the Razakars, withdraw the complaint made to the United Nations, and accept the democratic system.”

The Defence Minister said it was regrettable that for seven decades after Independence, no effort was made to remember this historic event and give it due respect.

Stating that Nizam was one of the richest men in the world, he was under the illusion that with his wealth, he would make India surrender.

“Even today, the world’s richest and powerful people should realise that India neither bowed before any force nor will it bow in future.”

Rajnath Singh alleged that sympathisers of Razakars are there even today and termed them the biggest enemies of the country. “Even today, sympathisers of the Razakars are present in the country. I want to say clearly, these are our biggest enemies. But we are determined to completely eradicate this mindset, this ideology, and this mentality from India. There is no value greater than the integrity and unity of India,” he said.

The Defence Minister hoisted the national flag and reviewed a colourful parade by the Central Armed Police Forces at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also addressed the event.

