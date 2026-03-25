No shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG in Assam: CM Sarma​

Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state and urged people not to panic-buy. ​

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Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said that fuel supplies remain adequate and there is no cause for public concern. ​

“There is sufficient availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in Assam. There is no fear of any shortage,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister further added that the Government of India has also clarified the situation during an all-party meeting, reiterating that there is no disruption in fuel supply across the country. ​

“Even in the all-party meeting, the Centre has clearly stated that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel,” Sarma noted. ​

Appealing to citizens to act responsibly, Sarma cautioned against unnecessary fuel stocking, which could create artificial scarcity in the market. ​

“I would request people not to rush to fuel stations and not to stock petrol and diesel excessively,” he said. ​

According to officials, supply chains for petroleum products in Assam and the Northeast remain stable, and oil companies are continuing regular distribution without interruption. ​

Sarma’s remarks come amid concerns in some quarters over fuel availability, which led to increased demand at petrol pumps in certain areas. However, authorities have maintained that there is no disruption in supply logistics. ​

The state government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with oil marketing companies to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel across Assam. ​

Officials also warned that panic buying could temporarily strain local supply, despite adequate stock at the macro level. ​

Reiterating his appeal, the Chief Minister urged people to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours, emphasising that there is no need to worry about fuel availability in the state. ​

--IANS

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