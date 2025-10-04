No relief from attacks on Hindus in Bengal even during festive season: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) BJP’s Information Technology Cell head and party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, claimed on Saturday that there has been no relief from the instances of attacks on Hindus in West Bengal even during the ongoing festive season, which started from the beginning of Durga Puja earlier this week.

Referring to an incident of vandalism of idols of Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Kali at Tamluk in East Midnapore district of West Bengal, Malviya had claimed that such incidents were really shocking before the Kojagari Lakshmi Purnima or Laxmi Puja on October 6 and Kali Puja on October 20.

According to him, the tradition of attacks on Hindus and Hindu culture, which started with the minority-dominated Malda and Murshidabad district of West Bengal earlier this year, has now continued even during the festive season, with the incident at Tamluk being the latest example on this count.

“From Malda and Murshidabad to Maheshtala—and now once again during this year’s Durga Puja, and ahead of both Kali Puja and Lakshmi Puja—attacks on Hindus in West Bengal show no sign of stopping,” Malviya claimed on Saturday.

According to him, the vandalism of idols of Hindu gods and goddesses in West Bengal resembled similar events that occurred in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“What was once witnessed in Bangladesh, where Namaz timetables were pasted inside Durga Puja pandals, is now being seen in Murshidabad. Just like in previous years, even at the very start of the festivities, several Durga and Kali temples came under attack. And now, in Tamluk, ahead of Kojagari Lakshmi Purnima and Kali Puja, idols of Maa Lakshmi and Maa Kali were brutally vandalised—their heads severed and thrown to the ground,” Malviya added.

He had also accused the East Midnapore district police for the alleged failure in acting against those responsible for idols and Tamluk.

“Yet again, the police have failed to act against the culprits. Instead, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the police are busy targeting those who dare to speak out and expose these attacks,” Malviya added.

--IANS

src/pgh