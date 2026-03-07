No protocol lapse during President Murmu's Bengal visit: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, March 7 (IANS) Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he criticised the Trinamool Congress government over the controversy surrounding the venue change for President Droupadi Murmu's event, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that no protocol lapse occurred on the part of her administration during the President’s visit to the state.

Using her social media handles, CM Banerjee said that the BJP was misusing the highest constitutional office in the country for its party agenda.

"International Santal Council, a private organisation, invited Hon'ble President to the 9th International Adivasi Santal Conference in Siliguri. After the Advanced Security Liaison meeting, the district administration flagged in writing to the President’s Secretariat that the organiser appeared inadequately prepared. The concern was also conveyed telephonically," CM Banerjee said.

She also shared copies of relevant letters and photographs to support her claim.

"The President’s Secretariat advance team visited on 05.03.26 and was apprised of the lack of arrangements, yet the programme continued as scheduled. Hon’ble President was received and seen off by the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, the Darjeeling District Magistrate and the Siliguri Police Commissioner strictly as per the approved line-up shared by the President’s Secretariat. The Chief Minister of West Bengal was not part of the line-up or the dais plan," she said.

The Chief Minister further said: "No protocol lapse occurred on the part of the district administration. BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate.”

CM Banerjee's reaction came after PM Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress government for what he described as disrespect towards the President.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India. The TMC government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s post, Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said it was people of Bengal versus the BJP and central government agencies.

"PEOPLE of WEST BENGAL VS BJP + ECI + ED + IT + CBI + NIA + CAPF + Governor + 20 Union Ministers + 10 CMs + Prime Minister + Respected Rashtrapati Ji + Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!" he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue and the state government allotting a smaller venue for the 9th International Santal Conference at Gossaipur in Darjeeling district, where she was the chief guest.

The President also pointed out that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or any of her Cabinet colleagues did not meet her during her visit to the state, which she said was against established traditions and protocols whenever the President visits a place.

The President's event was initially scheduled to be held at Phansidewa in the same district. However, the organisers had to shift the venue at the last moment to a smaller location at Gossaipur after the state administration reportedly denied permission for the programme at Phansidewa on security grounds.

--IANS

sch/pgh