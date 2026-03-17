No conflict between central police forces and Bengal Police, says Kolkata top cop

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Kolkata's new Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand said on Tuesday that there is no conflict between the West Bengal Police and the Central forces personnel after the announcement of Assembly polls in the state late last week.

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The central forces personnel will provide indirect assistance during the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, he added.

This assertion was made by Kolkata Police Commissioner Nand just a day after assuming office.

"Central forces are deployed in phases during elections. They provide indirect support. We, too, are required to obtain clearance. There should be clear guidelines regarding the deployment of Central Armed Police Force; if so, no conflict should arise," he said.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner also dismissed allegations of a lack of coordination with the central forces during the upcoming state elections, adding: "A look at the established procedures reveals that communication does take place. There are designated nodal officers, and specific timelines are in place."

He also affirmed that the upcoming state elections in West Bengal would be conducted in a free and impartial manner.

He noted that it is currently the singular focus -- the primary objective' for both him and the Kolkata Police.

According to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the Kolkata police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people of the city during the state elections.

Since the announcement of the poll schedule, various complaints -- including instances of political posters being torn down -- have surfaced.

Kolkata Police commissioner Nand said that these matters would be thoroughly investigated.

"I will ensure that I do not fail in my role as a leader," he added.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Nand said that the Kolkata Police are fully capable of handling situations of the kind that unfolded in front of West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja's residence in Girish Park on March 15 when a clash between workers of Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party had taken place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata.

Following the incident, allegations had surfaced that central forces were not summoned in a timely manner.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner dismissed these allegations, saying that no central forces personnel were in the vicinity at the time.

He also noted that there is currently a limited presence of central forces within the state.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner said, "The Kolkata Police are adequately competent to handle situations of this nature. At that specific moment, no central forces were nearby. The entire incident unfolded within a very short timeframe. However, this does not imply that we are incapable of managing such situations."

"At present, there is not a significant presence of central forces within the state. We handle matters of law and order ourselves; we also oversee public meetings and processions."

--IANS

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