Nitish Kumar no longer fit to hold CM’s post: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) Jan Shakti Janata Dal National President Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his recent "ladki wale" remark, saying that his "intellect has completely failed" and that he is no longer worthy of holding the post with its dignity.

Speaking to IANS in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav said people expose themselves through their own words and actions.

"What he (Nitish Kumar) says and what he does is being watched by everyone. The Chief Minister has become a subject of ridicule. People across the country are watching," he said. Referring to upcoming elections in several states, he added that polls will take place and his party will contest them.

On Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s absence during the Budget Session, he said his brother was unwell. "Injuries take time to heal. When someone is not well, they cannot be present," he said.

About Mahashivratri, Tej Pratap said he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. "Mahadev’s blessings are upon us. We continue to pray. Shivratri is approaching, and there will be prayers. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Commenting on the government’s guidelines regarding ‘Vande Mataram’, he said that just as people stand while hoisting the Tricolour and singing the national anthem, ‘Vande Mataram’ should also be respected. “Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai must be said,” he added.

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks regarding SIR and UGC, he said it was her matter and declined to comment.

Regarding Purnea MP Pappu Yadav’s arrest, Tej Pratap alleged conspiracy, saying conspiracies happen with everyone. He also urged the government to take action over a bomb threat to the Patna Civil Court.

He further said he extended financial help of Rs 22 lakh to actor Rajpal Yadav during difficult times.

