Nitish Kumar launches 188 development projects in Samastipur

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched 188 development projects worth Rs 827 crore in Samastipur district as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra (Prosperity Journey).

Read More

Out of the total projects, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 71 projects, inaugurated 74 completed projects, and launched work on 43 new projects, giving a major boost to infrastructure and public welfare initiatives in the district.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar inspected the Government Engineering College in the district and inaugurated the newly constructed Amenity Hall building, where he also interacted with male and female students.

He later visited departmental stalls set up on the college premises, reviewed development schemes, and distributed cheques to beneficiaries under various government programmes.

The Chief Minister also reviewed development and welfare schemes being implemented in Samastipur and assessed projects launched during the earlier Pragati Yatra.

He inspected the under-construction RCC bridge and bypass road at Hakimabad and reviewed projects undertaken under the Seven Resolutions (Phase 2 and 3).

Addressing a large public gathering at the Housing Board Ground, Nitish Kumar highlighted the development works and policies of his government, reiterating the state’s commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development.

Several senior leaders and officials were present at the event, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, Union Minister of State Ram Nath Thakur, District In-charge Minister Shrawon Kumar, Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, LJPRV MP of Samastipur Shambhavi Choudhary, along with senior district and state government officials.

Thursday marked the third day of the second phase of the Samriddhi Yatra.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Madhubani on January 27 and Darbhanga on January 28, where he inaugurated and launched multiple development projects.

The first phase of the Samriddhi Yatra began from West Champaran on January 16, during which projects worth thousands of crores were initiated across several districts.

--IANS

ajk/uk