Nitish Kumar inaugurates, lays foundation of multiple projects in Bihar’s Supaul

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 569.36 crore in Supaul during his Samriddhi Yatra, highlighting the state government’s push to accelerate infrastructure and economic growth.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and launched a total of 213 projects.

These included 84 projects worth Rs 434.469 crore, for which foundation stones were laid, and 129 projects worth Rs 134.8987 crore, which were formally inaugurated.

Nitish Kumar said these projects would significantly strengthen local infrastructure and contribute to economic development in the region.

The Chief Minister also noted that the state is receiving strong support from the central government for development initiatives.

Referring to the announcements made in the Union Budget 2025, he mentioned important initiatives such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and the development of a new airport in Bihar.

According to him, these initiatives will boost the state’s economy and generate new employment opportunities.

Highlighting the progress made during his tenure, Nitish Kumar said that the pace of development in Bihar has accelerated since his government came to power.

He pointed to improvements in essential sectors such as education, healthcare, electricity, drinking water, and overall law and order.

Criticising earlier governments, he remarked that development activities were limited in the past and that the law-and-order situation was poor.

He added that earlier, people were afraid to step out of their homes in the evening, but conditions have significantly improved now.

The Supaul event is part of the third phase of the Samriddhi Yatra, during which the Chief Minister is touring several districts in the Seemanchal and Kosi regions from March 10 to March 14.

His itinerary includes visits to Kishanganj and Araria on March 11, Katihar and Purnea on March 12, Saharsa and Khagaria on March 13, and Begusarai and Sheikhpura on March 14.

After concluding the Supaul programme, the Chief Minister departed by helicopter for Madhepura, where he is scheduled to stay overnight before continuing the yatra.

