Nitish Kumar inaugurates 88 projects during Samridhi Yatra in Bhagalpur​

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is currently undertaking his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ (Prosperity Journey), with the fourth phase commencing from Bhagalpur.​

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During the visit, he reviewed the progress of development works and assessed the status of announcements made during the earlier ‘Pragati Yatra,’ while also seeking detailed updates on departmental action plans.​

In Bhagalpur, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 56 projects and inaugurated 88 projects, dedicating them to the people.​

Among the key initiatives, he laid the foundation stone for the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Mandap’ in Baijani Gram Panchayat of Jagdishpur block.​

He also inaugurated and launched several other development schemes across the district.​

During the event, Nitish Kumar inspected departmental stalls, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed cheques to support and encourage them.​

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar urged people to contribute towards building a “Developed Bihar,” calling for collective efforts to ensure prosperity in the state.​

Meanwhile, a moment during the Bhagalpur event drew political attention when the stage anchor mistakenly addressed Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary as the “Chief Minister,” sparking fresh political speculation in the state.​

Towards the end of the event, Nitish Kumar was seen placing his hand on Samrat Chaudhary’s shoulder and guiding him as he greeted the public.​

The visible camaraderie and on-stage chemistry between the two leaders remained a focal point for nearly an hour.​

In his address, Samrat Chaudhary praised Nitish Kumar’s two-decade-long political journey and leadership, highlighting his role in Bihar’s development.​

The developments come amid growing speculation about a possible leadership change in Bihar following the NDA’s recent success in the Rajya Sabha elections.

While discussions continue over potential successors, Samrat Chaudhary is being widely seen as a main contender. However, leaders like Lalan Singh have maintained that any future government will continue to operate under Nitish Kumar's guidance.​

Continuing his Samriddhi Yatra, the Chief Minister later reached Banka, where he laid foundation stones for 219 projects and inaugurated 278 projects.​

He also inaugurated the Community Health Centre in Katoria, dedicating it to public service.​

During his visit, he interacted with ASHA workers, distributed benefits, and inspected stalls showcasing various government schemes at the Degree College campus in Katoria.​

The event was attended by several public representatives and officials, including Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Amarpur MLA Jayant Raj.​

--IANS

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