Lalan Singh
J·Dec 29, 2023, 08:46 am
Lalan Singh offers resignation as Party President at JDU National Executive, Nitish Kumar set to return as party boss
J·Sep 28, 2023, 03:00 pm
"We have declared him Paltu Kumar," says Bihar BJP president amid speculations of Nitish Kumar returning to NDA
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nitish names the two people who advised him to leave BJP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In Mokama, Lalan Singh runs a campaign for Anant Singh's spouse
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Bihar JD(U) head criticises Shah, saying, 'don't come only for tourism.'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP back-stabbed Nitish Kumar, not the other way round: Lalan Singh
