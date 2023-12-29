Lalan Singh

John Doe
·Dec 29, 2023, 08:46 am

Lalan Singh offers resignation as Party President at JDU National Executive, Nitish Kumar set to return as party boss

Bihar
John Doe
·Sep 28, 2023, 03:00 pm

"We have declared him Paltu Kumar," says Bihar BJP president amid speculations of Nitish Kumar returning to NDA

Bihar
John Doe
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Nitish names the two people who advised him to leave BJP

Bihar
John Doe
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

In Mokama, Lalan Singh runs a campaign for Anant Singh's spouse

Bihar
John Doe
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Bihar JD(U) head criticises Shah, saying, 'don't come only for tourism.'

John Doe
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

BJP back-stabbed Nitish Kumar, not the other way round: Lalan Singh

