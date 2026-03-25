Nitish Kumar inaugurates 535 projects in Buxar and Bhojpur

Patna, March 25 (IANS) As part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Buxar and Bhojpur districts on Wednesday, inaugurating and laying the foundation for a large number of development projects aimed at accelerating growth in the region.

Read More

Upon his arrival in Buxar, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers at the helipad.

Reaffirming his commitment to the district’s development, he laid the foundation stones for 23 schemes worth Rs 486 crore and inaugurated 41 projects worth Rs 106 crore.

During the visit, CM Nitish Kumar inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing welfare initiatives.

He also interacted directly with beneficiaries and distributed cheques under different government schemes.

Addressing a public gathering at the Qila Maidan complex under the ‘Jan Samvad’ (Public Dialogue) programme, the Chief Minister highlighted the developmental achievements of his government over the last two decades.

He reiterated his resolve to ensure holistic development and urged people to work collectively towards building a prosperous Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reached Bhojpur district, where he significantly expanded the scale of development initiatives.

Here, he laid the foundation stones for 227 schemes worth Rs 269 crore and inaugurated 494 projects worth Rs 197 crore.

He also addressed a large gathering at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex in Bhojpur as part of the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, once again emphasising the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, welfare delivery, and inclusive growth.

The Samriddhi Yatra is being seen as a major outreach initiative by the Chief Minister to connect with the public, review ongoing schemes, and accelerate development across districts in Bihar.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Cabinet Minister Jama Khan, Rajpur MLA Santosh Kumar Nirala, Buxar MLA Anand Mishra, and Dumraon MLA Rahul Kumar Singh.

--IANS

ajk/uk