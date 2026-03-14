Nitish Kumar expresses displeasure after crowd begins leaving venue in Begusarai

Patna, March 14 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar momentarily expressed displeasure during a public meeting when several people—particularly women—began leaving the venue while he was addressing the gathering on Saturday.

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The incident occurred during his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Begusarai.

While highlighting the achievements of his government from the stage, Nitish Kumar noticed a section of the audience leaving the venue.

Reacting to this, he interrupted his speech and addressed them directly.

“Why are you running away? Should I just stop speaking?” the Chief Minister remarked from the stage.

Even after his initial comment, when some people continued to leave, he again pointed towards the crowd and said that a few people were still making a run for it.

Following his remarks, the crowd reportedly settled down, and many attendees remained seated to listen to the rest of his address.

During the speech, Nitish Kumar reflected on the situation in Bihar before he first became Chief Minister on November 24, 2005, stating that people had earlier hesitated to step outside their homes after sunset.

According to him, the law-and-order situation has since improved significantly.

He listed several areas as key achievements of his government, including women’s empowerment and reservation for women, religious harmony, infrastructure development, expansion of education facilities, job creation and employment opportunities, improved road connectivity, and healthcare services.

He also highlighted the success of the Jeevika programme, stating that women across the state have benefited from it.

As part of the yatra, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the State Medical College and Hospital under construction in Begusarai and directed officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

At the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) Industrial Growth Centre in Barauni, he also laid the foundation stone of 189 projects and inaugurated 211 projects, dedicating them to the public.

Among them was the inauguration of Nature Polyplast Limited, where he inspected products manufactured at the unit.

Several senior leaders attended the programme, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Speaking on the occasion, Samrat Chaudhary said development in Bihar would continue under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

He also highlighted the cooperation between the state government and the central government led by Narendra Modi, describing it as a double-engine government working to accelerate development in Bihar.

--IANS

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