Nitin Nabin's two-day Kolkata visit to focus on manifesto, campaign strategies

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, will arrive in the city on Tuesday with a busy schedule for two days amid the critical two-phase Assembly elections in the state.

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A state committee member of the BJP in West Bengal said he is expected to begin his work soon after arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. “At around 11 a.m., he is expected to start his schedule with a meeting with the core party leaders in West Bengal at a hotel in New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where he will be staying during his stay in the city,” the party’s state committee member said.

The meeting will focus on the party’s strategy for the BJP’s two organisational zones in West Bengal, namely Kolkata and Howrah-Hooghly-East Midnapore- West Midnapore.

“He will subsequently have meetings with the members of the party’s Information Technology, social media cell, and narrative creation unit of the party in West Bengal,” the state committee member said.

“In the evening, he will be holding a meeting with the central leaders of the party and the Union Minister who are currently in West Bengal for the campaign purpose,” the state committee member said.

According to him, he also has a packed schedule in West Bengal on Wednesday, the details of which will be informed to the media persons later on Tuesday.

He also said that one of the important tasks that Nabin will undertake during the two days of his visit will be to finalise the contents of the party manifesto for the Assembly elections, which the BJP is describing as a “Sankalp Patra”.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP is planning to get the manifesto released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 28, when he is scheduled to be in the state for organisational and campaigning purposes.

The Trinamool Congress released its election manifesto on March 20, outlining a 10-point promise for West Bengal across sectors. It is not yet known when the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Congress will release their respective manifestos.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting will take place in 152 constituencies in the first phase and in the remaining 142 constituencies in the second phase.

--IANS

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