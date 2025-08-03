Nitesh Rane slams Jitendra Awhad over Sanatan Dharm remark, calls it an insult to Hindu sentiment

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday launched a scathing attack on NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad over his controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma, accusing him of appeasement politics and insulting the faith of millions.

Rane’s statement came amid growing outrage against Awhad’s alleged derogatory reference to the Hindu religion, which has triggered a political row across Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Amravati, Nitesh Rane condemned Jitendra Awhad's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, calling them deeply offensive and an attempt to gain favour with a particular section of voters.

Rane said, “The constituency from which Jitendra Awhad gets elected is the headquarters of jihadists. To appease them, he feels compelled to abuse Sanatan Dharma.” He further questioned why only certain Hindu leaders target their own religion. “Have you ever seen a Muslim abusing their religion? Then why do people like Awhad, who are born into the Hindu faith, feel the need to attack it? What kind of Hindu are you if you insult your own Dharma?” Rane asked.

He also demanded that senior NCP-SP leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule clarify their stand on Awhad’s comment. “Do Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule support Jitendra Awhad’s view on Sanatan Dharma? The people of Maharashtra deserve to know,” he said.

In a separate comment on the recent violence in Yavat, Pune, Rane alleged that “no riots are ever started by Hindus.”

He claimed that “those who start violence always have one colour — green.”

Referring to the pro-Hindu rally that was held in Yavat, Rane said, “Our Hindutva government will ensure that such elements who engage in any riots and violence are dealt with utmost strictness.” The statements are expected to further escalate political tensions as calls for action and clarification grow louder from both sides.

