NIA court sends 3 women terrorists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat to life term, 30-year imprisonment​

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A Special NIA court sentenced three operatives of the proscribed Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) terrorist organisation to imprisonment varying from 30 years to life in connection with a 2018 Kashmir secession conspiracy case, an official said on Tuesday.​

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Dukhtaran-e-Millat is an all-women outfit with the declared objective of achieving secession of Kashmir from India, said a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).​

Aasiya Andrabi @ Aasiyeh Andrabi @Syedah Aasiya, the founder and Chairperson of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, said the statement​

Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen have been awarded 30 years in jail, along with a fine, it said.​

The three women were arrested in July 2018 by the NIA, which had registered a suo motu case (RC-17/2018/NIA/DLI) in April 2018, said the statement.​

The accused, all hailing from Kashmir, were, in January 2026, convicted by the trial court at Karkardooma, Delhi, under Sections 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 153A, 153B, 120B, 121A and 505 IPC.​

The Court had found the three accused guilty of actively operating DeM to promote the separation of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India, the NIA said.​

As per the judgment pronounced by the Special NIA Court on Tuesday, Aasiya has been sentenced concurrently under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act to the maximum sentence of Life Imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 8 lakh, said the statement.​

She was married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, a terrorist of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen organisation, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with the killing of H.N. Wanchoo, a prominent human rights activist, it said.​

Aasiya is additionally named in 32 other FIRs registered at various police stations in Jammu & Kashmir, the NIA said.​

Nahida Nasreen, General Secretary of DeM, and Sofi Fehmeeda, the outfit’s Press Secretary, have each been convicted and sentenced concurrently under different provisions of IPC and UA(P) Act, with a maximum of 30 years of Simple Imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 7 lakh each, the NIA said.​

While Sofi Fehmeeda has eight other cases registered against her, Nahida Nasreen has four, said the anti-terror agency.​

All three had been chargesheeted by NIA in November 2018 on the basis of extensive examination of various incriminating materials, including social media chats, videos and media interviews, the NIA said.​

The investigation established the convict’s active role in supporting and furthering DeM’s terrorist and secessionist activities, it said.​

NIA’s investigation had further revealed that the accused had used various social media and public platforms to spread hate and incite violence and jihad, with the aim of seceding J&K from India, thereby threatening the integrity, security, and sovereignty of the nation.​

--IANS

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