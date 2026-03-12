NIA chargesheets two more accused in PFI conspiracy case

Patna, March 12 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two more accused in a 2022 case related to an alleged conspiracy by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to disrupt peace and communal harmony through unlawful and anti-national activities.

Read More

The chargesheet was submitted on Wednesday before the NIA Special Court, taking the total number of accused arrested and chargesheeted in the case to 20.

According to the NIA investigation, the two accused have been identified as Mahboob Alam Nadvi, president of PFI’s Bihar unit, and Shamim Akhtar, vice-president of PFI’s Bihar unit.

Both have been booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Investigators have alleged that the duo played an active role in a conspiracy aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror and promoting religious enmity while attempting to propagate PFI’s ideology.

The probe agency said the conspiracy was linked to a document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India – Internal Document: Not for Circulation".

Investigators claim that the document outlined a long-term ideological plan.

The document was reportedly seized by the Patna Police from Ahmad Palace in the Phulwarisharif locality of Patna, where several meetings and training programmes of PFI cadres were allegedly held.

During the investigation, the NIA found that Mahboob Alam and Shamim Akhtar were allegedly involved in recruiting and training PFI members along with other co-accused.

The agency stated that training sessions and meetings were organised at Ahmad Palace, which later became the centre of the investigation.

The case dates back to July 14, 2022, when the Bihar Police uncovered a suspected terror module linked to PFI in Phulwarisharif and arrested several operatives.

Among those initially arrested were Athar Parvez, Mohammad Jalaluddin and Arman Malik.

During interrogation, investigators claimed that the accused revealed the names of other suspects, including Marguv alias Danis and Shabbir.

Authorities also alleged that Marguv operated a social media group titled “Ghazwa-e-Hind,” which reportedly connected youths from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Investigators further claimed that Athar Parvez had links with the banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

His brother, Manjar Alam, was earlier accused in connection with the 2013 Patna Gandhi Maidan serial blasts, which took place during a rally addressed by then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Bihar Police later transferred the case to the NIA.

The central agency has since been conducting a detailed investigation into the suspected network and its activities.

The probe is continuing as investigators examine the extent of the alleged conspiracy, recruitment network and ideological activities linked to the banned organisation.

--IANS

ajk/pgh