NHRC seeks report from J&K Police over alleged targeted killings of civilians

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging repeated targeted killings of Hindu civilians and other vulnerable communities in Jammu and Kashmir and the lack of transparency in investigation and prosecution of such cases.

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A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo issued a notice to the J&K Director General of Police (DGP) directing that the allegations made in the complaint be enquired into and an Action Taken Report (ATR) be submitted within two weeks.

The complaint was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal, President of the Anti Terrorism Global Front (ATGF), raising concerns about a recurring pattern of violence and a lack of transparency in investigations and prosecutions.

The complainant referred to past incidents including the Nadimarg massacre in which 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed, the Wandhama massacre of 1998 claiming 23 lives, and attacks on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, including the 2000 and 2017 incidents resulting in multiple casualties.

The complaint alleged that numerous cases remain unresolved due to a lack of transparency in investigation status, arrests, and prosecutions, thereby violating fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the Right to Life (Article 21), Equality (Article 14), and Freedom of Religion (Article 25).

Seeking the NHRC’s intervention, the complainant urged for detailed investigation reports, case-wise status of FIRs, arrests and prosecutions, along with preventive measures, protection for vulnerable communities, and compensation and rehabilitation for victims’ families.

Acting on the complaint, the apex human rights body directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to examine the allegations and submit a detailed report within the stipulated time.

The NHRC further stated that all communications in the matter may be submitted through the HRCNet portal, along with relevant records including investigation details and supporting material.

--IANS

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