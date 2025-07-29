Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was first PM; I have right to question: Nishikant Dubey slams Gandhis

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, stating that they act as though they hold exclusive rights over former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha, Dubey asserted that as India's first Prime Minister, Nehru's decisions are open to public scrutiny.

"I would like to thank the Indian armed forces for giving a fitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. I offer my homage to those unarmed people who were killed in the name of religion," Dubey said while opening his address.

Criticising Priyanka Gandhi's remarks urging people to forget the past, Dubey said, "The person, society or the community that forgets its past, only gets destroyed. We should learn from the past and live in the present. The two things that are being talked about in Parliament are Kashmir and China."

He alleged that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi behave as though they have a "stamp" of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was the first Prime Minister of India, and I have the right to question his deeds. You do not have a guarantee or USP for him. I have the right to raise questions about the punishment I am enduring," he added.

Dubey cited Nehru's book, 'Glimpses of World History', in which Mahmud Ghazni was referred to as a "warrior" and claimed that such thinking reflects a mindset that the Congress party continues to carry.

Touching on the Partition, Dubey blamed Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali, but added that dynasty politics in the Congress had caused lasting harm. He claimed that when Nehru appointed his sister Vijay Laxmi Pandit as ambassador to Moscow, it deeply upset Liaquat Ali, prompting him to move to Pakistan after Partition.

"The same dynasty politics has brought the Congress party and the country to this stage," he said.

Dubey also elaborated on Kashmir's accession to India. "In 1942, when India launched the 'Bharat Chhodo Andolan', in Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah was running the 'Raja Chhodo Andolan'. Jinnah supported the King instead of Sheikh Abdullah, and the King thought Nehru did not support him. So, he took a few months to decide whether to join India," he said.

He questioned the special status granted to Kashmir under Article 370.

"The King signed the same Instrument of Accession as the other 600 princely states. When the same was implemented in Manipur, Kutch, and Uttar Pradesh, then why was Article 370 implemented in Kashmir?" Dubey said.

"If the Nehru-Gandhi family is responsible for the situation in Kashmir today, then we will hold them responsible. Why do Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have a problem with this?" he said.

Dubey also raised a controversial claim regarding a CIA report, stating that at least 40 per cent of Congress MPs were "funded" by the Soviet Union and acted as "agents" of Russia.

He further blamed Nehru for the Chinese occupation of Tibet, which he said had led to China's growing aggression along India's borders.

Referring to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Dubey claimed that the 1971 war hero was denied his pension from 1972 until 2007. "When Abdul Kalam became the President and intervened, he finally got the pension for Gen Mankeshaw in 2008," Dubey said.

"You don't respect the Army Chief, the 1971 war hero, and then claim you respect the armed forces," he added.

--IANS

sd/dan