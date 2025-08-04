Neha Hiremath murder case: K'taka court denies bail to accused Fayaz

Hubballi (Karnataka), Aug 4 (IANS) A court here on Monday rejected the bail petition of Fayaz Kondikoppa, the accused in the sensational murder case of MCA student Neha Hiremath. The court also directed prison authorities to present Fayaz in person in the courtroom on August 6.

During the proceedings, the accused was presented via video conferencing.

The gruesome incident, which took place ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, shook the state and became national news, raising concerns about the safety of female students and young women.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara's statements dubbing the incident as a love case created public outrage in the state, following which both apologised to the family for their remarks. The BJP and Neha's family vehemently claimed that she was tortured to marry and religious conversion by the accused.

However, the police charge sheet has ruled out the love jihad angle and stated that refusal of marriage resulted in her murder. The charge sheet has not referenced love jihad throughout its entirety.

The police have charged Fayaz under IPC 302 (murder, which attracts capital punishment or life imprisonment), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The charge sheet states that Fayaz and the deceased Neha were classmates at P.C. Jabin College in Hubballi during 2020-21.

Initially, they were friends and in 2022, their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

According to the chargesheet: "In 2024, both developed discord, and Neha had stopped talking to Fayaz. After being neglected, Fayaz developed a grudge against her and decided to kill her. On the evening of April 18, 2024, Fayaz attacked her with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly and killing her."

The chargesheet also mentions that before attacking Neha, Fayaz shouted at her, saying that after being in love for all this time, she wouldn't marry him. He then said he would not leave her and started stabbing her. Fayaz later left his knife at the scene and fled, the chargesheet stated.

Fayaz had prepared to kill Neha after her refusal to marry him. He had purchased a knife three days before committing the murder at Arya Super Bazar in Dharwad. He had also purchased a red cap and covered his face with a black mask when he entered the college campus on the day of the crime. The CID has collected CCTV footage in this regard, according to the charge sheet.

The chargesheet was submitted to the court 81 days after the murder.

Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha had stated that Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised his family a speedy trial and they would ensure capital punishment for the accused.

