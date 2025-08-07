NDA authorises PM Modi, JP Nadda to pick Vice Presidential candidate

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday unanimously authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda to select the coalition's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party floor leaders, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and Health Minister Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "At the meeting chaired by Rajnath Singh ji, all senior NDA leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda ji, were present. It was unanimously decided that the Prime Minister and J.P. Nadda ji have been authorised to decide on the NDA's candidate for Vice President. The decision taken by them will be acceptable to all NDA constituents."

The Election Commission of India has already issued the notification for the Vice Presidential election. The process of filing nominations began on Thursday, and the last date for filing nominations is August 21, while the polling and counting of votes will be held on September 9.

The NDA, which holds a majority in the electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, is expected to have a decisive say in the outcome.

The post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar abruptly resigned on July 21, citing health reasons.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar had said: "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately."

Dhankhar’s resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Several NDA alliance leaders, including the JD-U, the Shiv Sena, the Apna Dal, and others, have already extended their unconditional support to the BJP for the Vice President's election.

