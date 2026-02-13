NCP(SP) was prepared to hand over leadership of party to Ajit Pawar following merger: Shashikant Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Maharashtra NCP(SP) President Shashikant Shinde has written a commemorative editorial in the party’s magazine, shedding light on the hidden dynamics of the split and the alleged merger plans between the two NCP factions.

Shinde claimed that late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was forced to exit the original NCP due to threats and conspiracies orchestrated by "invisible powers."

He further said that a final decision to merge the two parties was reached in the presence of Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar and was to be announced on February 12.

In a massive revelation, Shinde asserted that Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders had agreed to hand over the entire command of the unified party to Ajit Pawar following the merger.

“Fulfilling this merger and rebuilding the party with strength would be the only true tribute to Ajit Dada," Shinde wrote.

Shinde clarified, "It was our decision to hand over all party responsibilities to Ajit Dada once the merger process was complete. However, fate had other plans. We were all mentally prepared to accept Ajit Dada’s leadership.”

Shinde appealed to the party faithful, asserting that a merger is the only true tribute to the late leader. He noted, “Ajit Pawar’s dream remains unfulfilled, and it is now the party's responsibility to complete it. Unity: Reuniting and strengthening the NCP is the ultimate goal. Leaders and workers must set aside their differences and broaden their perspective to achieve this unity.”

Following the publication of the article, senior NCP(SP) leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh remarked, "I am unaware of what our State President has said. Since he wrote the article, he likely has more information than I do. I personally have no knowledge of this matter."

While Sharad Pawar has avoided commenting publicly on the matter, Shinde’s article has brought these behind-the-scenes developments to light. However, Shinde’s revelations have sparked a new controversy and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has reacted with sharp skepticism.

Party spokesperson Suraj Chavan questioned the timing of these claims. Chavan alleged that discussing a merger while the leader’s mortal remains were still at Vidya Pratishthan suggests a "lust for power" rather than genuine respect. He clarified that Sunetra Pawar is now the ultimate authority of their party and any dialogue must happen through her.

Further, the party legislator Amol Mitkari stated that no such merger discussions have occurred within their internal party meetings, attributing the rumours to the rival camp's leaders.

While the Pawar family continues to demonstrate a unique balance of political rivalry and familial bond — recently seen at family weddings — the political future remains clouded.

All eyes are now on Sunetra Pawar. Whether she will pursue the "unfulfilled dream" of a unified NCP or maintain a separate identity, remains a question that will define the next chapter of Maharashtra politics.

