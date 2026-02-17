NCP demands CBI probe into Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash​

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Amid raging controversy, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday demanded a CBI investigation into former Deputy Chief Minister and national president Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28.

State President and MP Sunil Tatkare informed that a memorandum to this effect was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation met with the Chief Minister this afternoon, including NCP National Working President MP Praful Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar, State President Sunil Tatkare, Senior Minister Hasan Mushrif, and youth leader Parth Pawar.​

According to Tatkare, the chief minister has assured the delegation that the state government would correspond with Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow, saying that steps will be taken to facilitate the CBI probe as requested by the NCP.​

The NCP highlighted several "serious irregularities and suspicious circumstances" surrounding the incident, including last-minute changes to the flight crew composition, which require scrutiny of operational decision-making and authorisations, and inconsistencies in Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications and the sequence of runway clearances.

The party also raised concerns about the functionality and integrity of critical onboard safety warning systems.​

NCP also said that there was a complete absence of any recorded distress communication, despite the aircraft being close to the landing phase. It also raised issues requiring forensic evaluation, such as crew fitness, maintenance compliance, and aircraft system performance.​

Tatkare noted that Union Ministers Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Murlidhar Mohol were present on the day of the unfortunate incident.

“While autonomous bodies and a CID probe ordered by CM Fadnavis are already underway, the NCP believes a CBI investigation offers the necessary breadth,” he said.

"While autonomous agencies and international bodies often investigate such accidents, we want a more comprehensive probe. All raised points must be investigated thoroughly, and the findings should be presented to the people of the country as soon as possible," Tatkare clarified.​

The Ajit Pawar faction’s demand comes amid revelations by NCP SP legislator Rohit Pawar that the plane crash was a sabotage. He demanded a high-level probe.

He also expressed concerns about the lack of a preliminary probe report and the suspense surrounding the ongoing probe. NCP legislator Amol Mitkari, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and party deputy leader Sushma Andhare also questioned whether it was an accident or sabotage.​

Meanwhile, Tatkare shared details regarding a meeting with BJP State President Ravindra Chavan concerning the upcoming District Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

“Discussions focused on how the 'Mahayuti' (Grand Alliance) can move forward together. The talks were "satisfactory and cordial.” He noted that the BJP is a primary partner in the NDA and the discussions were held with mutual respect for all allies.​

Addressing rumors of unrest within the party, Tatkare clarified that there was no discussion regarding "disgruntled MLAs" during Monday’s party meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

"These reports are purely imaginary. The NCP legislative party and the state unit stand united. The meeting focused on supporting Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as she leads the organisation with patience and determination, and on further strengthening the party structure," he stated.

