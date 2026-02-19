NCB secures 15-year jail for drug trafficker held with 4 kg heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) A Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court in Punjab's Fazilka sentenced a drug trafficker to 15 years' of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 4 lakh, for carrying three plastic bottles filled with 4.235 kg heroin concealed in his backpack over three years ago, an NCB official said on Thursday.

Arvind Saroye, a resident of Phillaur in Jalandhar, was arrested on June 21, 2022, at Jodhawala in Fazilka, close to the India-Pakistan border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Chandigarh Zonal Unit, said in a statement.

Court of Additional District Judge-II (NDPS Act) at Fazilka, delivered the order on Saroye's sentence on Wednesday, the NCB statement added.

The case began after specific and reliable information was received from security agencies on June 20, 2022, following which the NCB immediately formed a team and coordinated with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Saroye, a resident of Jalandhar, was found carrying three plastic bottles filled with heroin hidden inside his backpack at Jodhawala in Fazilka.

"The search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, leading to the seizure of 4.235 kg of heroin," the NCB said.

In a separate case on Tuesday, the NCB seized 4.776 kg of cocaine worth Rs 23.88 crore (street value) from a Brazilian passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bangalore, a statement said.

The accused travelled from Sao Paulo to Doha (Qatar), and subsequently boarded the flight from Doha to Bengaluru, it said.

"During examination of his checked-in baggage, officers recovered four women handbags that had been specially modified with false walls and concealed bottom compartments. These cavities were found to contain multiple pieces of clothing fabric chemically infused with cocaine," the statement added.

The accused has been secured for detailed questioning to ascertain the source, destination and wider conspiracy involved in the trafficking attempt, the NCB said, adding that necessary legal action under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated.

