Nagarjuna Presents Book on Father ANR to PM Modi, Honored for Cinematic Legacy

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nagarjuna called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and presented him with the book 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The ace star was accompanied by his wife Amala Akkineni, son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna posted a picture with PM Modi and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn"

In another post, he added, "It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgment fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years"

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sobhita also shared pictures with PM Modi.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the four icons of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Tapan Sinha.

PM Modi praised Akkineni Nageswara Rao in his address.

"Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights. His films presented Indian traditions and values very well," PM Modi emphasised.

PM Modi's gesture deeply touched the heart of ANR's son Nagarjuna.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his kind words for his father.

"Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work," he posted.

The 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa also paid tribute to Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) on his 100th birth anniversary. (ANI)