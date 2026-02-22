MVA to boycott CM Fadnavis' tea meeting ahead of Budget Session

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Vijay Wadettiwar, Bhaskar Jadhav, and Aaditya Thackeray, on Sunday announced a unanimous decision to boycott the customary tea meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, which begins on Monday.

The opposition leaders said their decision to boycott the traditional tea meeting was aimed at protesting against alleged corruption in the government, its apathy towards farmers, and its failure to fulfil its poll promise of increasing monthly financial assistance under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also raised questions regarding the reported death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati, demanding clarity from the government on the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether it was an accident or involved foul play.

“The BJP once used the slogan, ‘Where have you taken Maharashtra?’ Today, we ask the same question — where is Maharashtra today? Where do farmers and the common people stand? The state is in the grip of drugs, forcing us to ask what has become of Maharashtra,” Wadettiwar claimed.

Referring to the reported plane crash incident, Wadettiwar said, “The sitting Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash. The government has given only a brief explanation and stated that no one should question the accident. Why should we not question it? There is a debate across the country on whether this was an accident or something else. Under such circumstances, why should we attend the tea meeting on the eve of the session?”

Wadettiwar further criticised the government’s agricultural policies, alleging that its decisions were severely affecting farmers. He claimed that recent agreements had adversely impacted soybean and cotton producers, and alleged that cotton procurement had been reduced significantly. He also claimed that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize was Rs 2,400, farmers in Maharashtra were receiving between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600.

He further cited farmer distress, alleging that 22 farmers had died by suicide in Yavatmal within a month and 76 in the Marathwada region. “This government does not care about farmers. Those in power are indifferent to their plight. We have decided to boycott the tea meeting of this anti-farmer government,” Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislative party leader Bhaskar Jadhav said there were doubts among sections of the public regarding the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar’s reported death. “The government’s position remains unclear. A senior and responsible leader has passed away, yet adequate information has not been provided by the Maharashtra government,” he said, reiterating the MVA’s decision to boycott the tea meeting.

Incidentally, no legislator from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) was present at the press conference initially. However, Jadhav said the opposition alliance remained united and attributed the absence of NCP leaders to a “communication gap”. Later, former NCP (SP) legislator Milind Kamble joined the press conference before its conclusion.

Jadhav also alleged that the government had become “arrogant” due to its large majority and had failed to address key issues, including farmer suicides and concerns surrounding the reported plane crash involving Ajit Pawar.

Referring to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Jadhav alleged that the government had secured electoral support by promising financial assistance to women but was now citing the state’s debt burden to limit the scheme’s benefits. “We want to make it clear that our ‘beloved sisters’ are not responsible for the state’s debt,” he said.

He also criticised the implementation of the Re 1 crop insurance scheme, alleging that it had failed to benefit farmers. Jadhav further accused the government of corruption, citing recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) action.

“NCP Minister Narhari Zirwal’s personal assistant was arrested, yet the minister has not resigned,” Jadhav said. He also alleged that no action was taken in connection with a drug factory linked to individuals close to a senior minister. He added that the MVA had decided to boycott the tea meeting as the government had failed to act against Ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Yogesh Kadam despite allegations against them.

Jadhav also criticised the government over power tariff hikes, alleging that the increase contradicted earlier assurances of relief to consumers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the government over infrastructure safety and governance issues. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis projects himself as an ‘Infra-man’, but incidents such as a metro slab collapse in Mulund have raised serious safety concerns. People are questioning how safe the city’s infrastructure is,” he said. He also raised concerns about pedestrian safety and alleged that the Assembly Speaker was using pressure tactics against opposition members.

Congress Legislative Council leader Satej Patil objected to the proposed Rs 86,000 crore Shaktipeeth Highway project, alleging that land surveys were being conducted despite opposition from farmers. He claimed that farmers in Parbhani had been assaulted and alleged that the project was being pushed to benefit contractors.

Referring to the ACB raid at Minister Zirwal’s office, Patil said, “Such action raises serious questions. If the ACB is functioning independently, it is welcome, but the government must clarify its position.”

--IANS

sj/pgh