Municipal recruitment case: Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's wife, daughter appear before ED; son summoned again

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose's wife and daughter on Thursday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at its Kolkata office in connection with the municipal recruitment corruption case. Although Bose's daughter had appeared before ED officers last week, his wife had skipped the summons issued by the probe agency.

On Thursday, both mother and daughter arrived at the ED's CGO Complex office in the Salt Lake area with papers and documents.

However, ED officers could not question them regarding the case as they were occupied with other work. As a result, the mother and daughter left without being questioned.

Speaking to a section of media persons, Sujit Bose's daughter Mohini Bose said: "From the very beginning we are cooperating in the investigation. Today we came here after receiving a summon. But the ED officers did not meet us as they were busy. They told us that they would call us on another day."

They were accompanied by their advocate.

Meanwhile, sources said that Sujit Bose's son, Samudra Bose, has been summoned again by ED sleuths. It is learnt that he has been called to appear before ED officials next week. Last week, he did not appear before officers despite receiving a summons.

The ED has been probing the municipal recruitment scam case for a long time. During the course of the investigations, Sujit Bose’s name surfaced in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment process in the South Dum Dum Municipality.

In October this year, ED officials raided the minister’s office again. During that search, several important diaries, digital data, transaction documents, and information related to suspicious financial dealings were found.

ED sources said that several documents related to huge financial transactions in the municipal recruitment scam have recently come into the hands of investigators. After analysing multiple documents, bank transaction papers, and electronic information recovered during searches, it is believed that the money from this recruitment scam was used in several businesses of the minister’s family members.

--IANS

